Ottawa County non-profit hosting anti-racism town hall

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County area non-profit is partnering with local law enforcement to host a town hall focused on racial dynamics in the justice system.

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven is partnering with the Michigan State Police, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to put on a presentation where each police agency will discuss how they can positively address racism as local law enforcement.

If you are interested in attending the event, it will be happening virtually over Zoom tomorrow from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and you can register at the link provided here.

There will be a presentation with a Q&A and breakout sessions. Attendees will need to have the Zoom App downloaded to participate in breakout sessions.