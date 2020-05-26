Ottawa County man sentenced in baby’s death

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven Township man will spend decades in prison for the 2018 death of an 8-month-old baby.

Cameron Toppen, 21, received two 20-year sentences for first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder on Monday. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Toppen, who was the boyfriend of the baby’s mother, had been watching 8-month-old Scarlett Rae-Marie Burroughs while her mother was at work.

In November 2018, authorities were called to the 14000 block of Dogwood Court on a report that Scarlett was having a seizure. The baby was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where she died several days later.

An autopsy on Scarlett determined she died from a traumatic brain injury and her case was a homicide.