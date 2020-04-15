Ottawa County man pleads guilty in baby’s death

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven Township man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder in the 2018 death of an 8-month-old baby.

Investigators say Cameron Toppen, who was the boyfriend of the baby’s mother, had been watching 8-month-old Scarlett Rae-Marie Burroughs while her mother was at work.

In November 2018, authorities were called to the 14000 block of Dogwood Court on a report that Scarlett was having a seizure. The baby was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where she died several days later. He was arraigned later that month.

An autopsy on Scarlett determined she died from a traumatic brain injury and her case was a homicide.

As part of a plea agreement, a first-degree murder count was reduced to a lesser second-degree murder charge.

Toppen is set to be sentenced on May 18.