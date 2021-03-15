Ottawa County man faces peeping charges

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man is facing peeping charges after two women complained that he captured images of them unclothed.

Blake Elliot Windham, 36, of Grandville was charged in February with two counts of capturing and distributing images of an unclothed person.

Court documents allege that Windham captured and recorded two women unclothed as they expected to have privacy.

The incidents happened between November 2020 and January 2021 in Jamestown Township.

Windham faces a five-year felony charge and a $5,000 fine for each count.

He was the suspect in two heroin overdose cases in 2013 that claimed the lives of two men in less than a months’ time at the same house.