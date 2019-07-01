Ottawa County lending store robber gets prison

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man suspected of robbing money lending stores in four counties is going to prison for at least two of the crimes.

On Monday, an Ottawa County judge sentenced James Hebrank to seven years and one month in prison for the two armed robberies he pleaded guilty to in April.

The crimes took place Dec. 4 at the Check ‘N Go on S. Washington Avenue in Holland and Dec. 7 at the Cash Store on Cottonwood Drive in Jenison.

Authorities say Hebrank is believed to have also robbed lending stores in Kentwood, Roosevelt and Fremont and an attempted robbery in Alpine Township. Those cases are pending.

A tip led the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to Hebrank in December and he was arrested without incident.

Hebrank was sentenced to 85 months for each count, but will serve them concurrently. The judge also barred him from a mandatory work release.