OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an inmate died at the Ottawa County Jail Thursday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 8 p.m. deputies responded after the 56-year-old inmate was found unresponsive.

Corrections deputies and jail medical staff tried to resuscitate the inmate, but he was pronounced dead, according to OCSO.

His name has not been released.

As is standard protocol, Michigan State Police is investigating the events surrounding the inmate’s death.