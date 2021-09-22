Ottawa County Fillmore Complex without power

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex in West Olive is without power.

It lost power around 12 p.m. Wednesday, Ottawa County said in a release. Power is excepted to be restored before it opens on Thursday.

The outage is “impacting its ability to serve customers,” it said.

It said the sheriff headquarters, clerk, register of deeds and treasurer offices are all impacted, as well as inmate visits at the jail and hearings in the court.

Other locations, including in Holland, Grand Haven and Hudsonville, are still open to provide services and hearings.