PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Fair is making adjustments after the Park Township Community Building caught fire Saturday night and is considered a “total loss.”

Park Township Fire Department Chief Scott Gamby said crews were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. When they arrived all three levels were on fire.

Crews began working to put the fire out but had to wait for the storm to pass due to lightning concerns, Gamby said.

The building was empty when the fire began, Gamby said. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Due to the fire, the fair will “adjust its area of fun that previously included the Community Stage attached to the Community Building to allow for all events to continue,” a post on the fair’s Facebook page said.

The Elliot Amusement carnival arrived at the fairgrounds Saturday night, the post said. The carnival will begin setting up Sunday and Monday.

The fair starts Monday at 5 p.m. Rides are expected to begin as planned on Tuesday.