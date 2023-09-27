OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting next year, Ottawa County voters will be able to vote early — up to nine days before any state or federal election — at four different centers.

The county board of commissioners approved the early voting agreement Tuesday night.

“Essentially, Proposal 2 in 2022, passed by roughly 60% of Michigan voters, enshrined this in the (state’s) constitution,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said. “So this early voting mandate essentially calls for a minimum of nine days of early voting prior to any state, federal election.”

The centers will be in Georgetown Township, Holland, Grand Haven and Crockery Township.

Roebuck said that each of Ottawa County’s 23 municipalities could have established their own voting centers, but by streamlining the process, both the county and the local townships and cities will save money in the long run.

“I think we took this approach: saying we would like to collaborate together really to save a tremendous amount of cost,” Roebuck said. “We’re looking at saving a minimum of $600,000 in the first year alone, but we’re also saving time and energy and efficiency.”