GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women reported their purses being snatched in parking lots as they put their groceries away Friday.

Around 7:18 p.m., a woman was at a store in Holland Township was putting her groceries in her vehicle when a suspect grabbed her purse out of her cart and ran to an “older silver sedan” that had other masked men inside, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Nearly an hour later, around 8:12 p.m., another woman reported a second similar incident at a parking lot in Georgetown Township and gave deputies the same vehicle description. The sheriff’s office did not say which store parking lots the women were in.

The sheriff’s office is investigating but reminded people to keep purses and valuables on them while putting items in their car or returning the cart to its rack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT(745368).