Ottawa County deputies seek 2 in drive-by shooting

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two drivers in connection to a shooting in Holland Township.

Deputies were called to the area of Riley Street and Butternut Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday for gunfire.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man hanging out the window of a vehicle, shooting at another male driver in a white Dodge Challenger. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Witnesses described the shooter’s vehicle as a dark-colored, two-door car with black rims and dark windows.

Anyone with information leading to the vehicles or people involved in the shooting is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.