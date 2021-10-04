Ottawa County deputies investigate hit-and-run crash on I-96

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Monday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in Wright Township on eastbound I-96 near 48th Avenue.

According to investigators, a 2004 Jeep Liberty was driving east on I-96. A dark colored vehicle passed the Jeep Liberty and cut it off. The Jeep Liberty then rolled several times after slowing down to avoid hitting the other vehicle, which left the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, a 20-year-old man of Whitehall, was treated at the scene. An 18-year-old woman passenger of Whitehall was taken to the hospital. Deputies said she is in good condition.

Officials from Tallmadge Township assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.739.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.