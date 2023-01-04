GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After a shakeup at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners’ first meeting of the year, the Ottawa County Democratic Party said the actions of the new county commission were “terribly disappointing” and show not all are welcome in the county.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved several last-minute agenda items, including firing John Shay as county administrator, installing John Gibbs in the office, replacing the county’s top health officer and eliminating the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department.
Ottawa County Democratic Party Chair Tim Smith released the following statement Wednesday morning:
“Yesterday the Ottawa County newly elected County Commissioners moved quickly to show that the county and county government will no longer be a place for a growing community to feel welcome. Instead, it will be one based on lies and one that is not living within reality.
“The agenda items yesterday were not addressing the concerns of the entire community but of only a few. For example, after the swearing-in ceremonies, the board’s agenda included removing the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) department sending a clear message that ‘everyone’ is not welcome here. Haphazardly added to the agenda items during the meeting was firing dedicated employees of the county and changing the county motto from “where you belong” to “where freedom rings”. To add to their opening questionable action items they hired John Gibbs as the county administrator, who 42.9% of the county voted against and elected Hillary Scholten to the U.S. 3rd Congressional seat in the November election instead. Is yesterday’s action in hiring the losing side for the race for congress a ‘swipe’ at the winning side?
“Although most of the Ottawa County Democratic Party members were hopeful for a smooth transition, with yesterday being the first day of the new commission to use as an indicator, it is clear that did not happen. Having so many drastic changes early on is terribly disappointing and yes, unfortunately, expected.”Tim Smith, Ottawa County Democratic Party chair