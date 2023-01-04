GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After a shakeup at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners’ first meeting of the year, the Ottawa County Democratic Party said the actions of the new county commission were “terribly disappointing” and show not all are welcome in the county.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved several last-minute agenda items, including firing John Shay as county administrator, installing John Gibbs in the office, replacing the county’s top health officer and eliminating the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department.

Ottawa County Democratic Party Chair Tim Smith released the following statement Wednesday morning: