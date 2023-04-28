ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials in Ottawa County say more cases of a parasite have been traced back to the Critter Barn in Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Health Department on Tuesday said there were four confirmed cases of Cryptosporidium, a parasite commonly found in water and near farm animals. In a Friday update, a spokesperson for the county said it now has eight confirmed cases and three probable cases.

No one has been hospitalized.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach cramps or pain, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss.

The health department is asking anyone who has been to the Critter Barn in the last month to complete its public health survey.