Ottawa County conducting internet access survey

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — If you live in Ottawa County, officials want to know about your internet access.

The Ottawa County Data Collection Steering Committee is asking people to go to MichiganMoonshot.org/Ottawa to take the short survey, which asks about their access and how much it costs. The survey is open through Sept. 17.

The goal of the survey, which opened Monday, is to gather information for the county that can be used as it makes decisions about policies and works to close broadband internet access gaps.

The steering committee includes representatives from the county intermediate school district, the Lakeshore Advantage economic development agency, Spectrum Health, Grand Valley State University, the farm bureau, the Holland Board of Public Works and local governments. Merit Network, a research network; Michigan State University and the Michigan Moonshot Initiative, which is working on access issues around the state, are helping run the survey.