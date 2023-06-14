OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County will create a communications director position after a final approval during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Earlier this month, the Board of Commissioners Finance and Administration Committee, led by members of the conservative group Ottawa Impact, voted to approve $20,000 to turn the county’s communications manager role, held by Shannon Felgner, into a communications director position. With the change, the information that county departments put out would have to be approved by the communications director.

County Administrator John Gibbs proposed the idea, saying other organizations the size of Ottawa County already have a similar system.

One of the commissioners said that he would vote no due to public response to the request.

We have gotten a number of emails, phone calls from constituents, not only in my district but in districts throughout the county, and I think it’s been overwhelming, the vast majority have written or called regarding the attempt to control what the county is giving out in terms of information,” Commissioner Roger Bergman, a Republican representing the Tri-Cities area who is not affiliated with Ottawa Impact, said. “And if we go forward with this, I think it’s a blatant attempt at ignoring, once again, what the majority of the county is asking us not to do. So I will be voting no on this and listening to my constituents.”

The new position will be in charge of communications efforts, including reviewing and authorizing press releases from the county and coordinating media relations.