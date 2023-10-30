OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County commissioners are expected to vote today on whether to fire Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

The hearing for Hambley’s removal will resume at 8 a.m. at the County Administration Building in West Olive. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

A document signed by Board of Commissioners Chair Joe Moss previously laid out a case for why Hambley should lose her job, alleging incompetence, neglect and misconduct in the way she handled and communicated to the press about the recent budgeting process.

The hearing for Hambley’s removal began last week with two days of testimony. Hambley’s attorney called several witnesses as she worked to show Hambley was only concerned with ensuring the health department could operate properly, saying that Administrator John Gibbs tried to cut her out of the budgeting process and pointing to other concerns about county leadership.

Hambley herself testified she went to the media because it seemed to her that Gibbs intended to limit the general fund dollars to her department to $2.5 million, which she said would shutter her department. Commissioners and Gibbs ultimately decided the health department would get about $4.8 million from the general fund. The health department’s total allocation for the fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, was less than the previous year.

“My client would have been derelict in her duties if she hadn’t reported to you what she saw as the problems with this budget, and frankly, she would have been derelict if she had not told the public about what was happening,” Hambley’s lawyer, Sarah Howard, told commissioners in a closing argument Wednesday.

The county’s attorney, David Kallman, did not call any of his own witnesses, but in a closing argument said that the evidence presented by Howard actually disproved her own arguments.

“Ms. Howard just spent hours today … going after email after email after email, showing her (Hambley’s) involvement (in the budgeting process) while she claims she wasn’t,” Kallman said. “She was not cut out of the process, yet she told the public that she was.”

Commissioners debated for a time Wednesday, with those backed by conservative political action committee Ottawa Impact seeming to favor termination. Other commissioners not affiliated with Ottawa Impact seemed aligned with Hambley. Ottawa Impact holds the majority on the board. Members eventually decided to recess the hearing for a few days to give them time to consider everything they had heard.

For months, Hambley has been embroiled in a legal battle with Ottawa Impact commissioners who moved in their first meeting in January to oust her. In a lawsuit against them filed in February, she argued they were violating state law that requires a board to show cause to fire a health officer. The commissioners, in turn, argued that Hambley’s appointment was never finalized, so she isn’t technically the health officer. The Michigan Court of Appeals finally ruled that Hambley was rightfully appointed, but also that the board may fire her if it can prove cause under state law.

The county recently submitted an application to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to approve the appointment of Nathaniel Kelly to replace Hambley, but a letter from MDHHS to Gibbs last week informed him that the agency could not consider Kelly while Hambley remained in office. Kelly, who works as a safety manager at a Grand Rapids heating and cooling system service and repair company, previously criticized COVID-19 mitigation measures like wearing masks and social distancing.