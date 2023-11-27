OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck has confirmed with News 8 that Commissioner Lucy Ebel will face a special recall election next May.

Roebuck told News 8 Monday night that petitioners had submitted enough signatures to trigger the recall. The people demanding a recall submitted more than 3,000 signatures, but hundreds of them were rejected.

“The initial review included an examination of petition headings and circulator certificates for accuracy, and an authentication of signature and voter registration status for each one of over 3,000 signatures submitted,” Roebuck said in a statement. “Hundreds of staff hours were devoted to this task, that resulted in the rejection of hundreds of petition entries, as well as the validation of many more.”

Roebuck says 78 other additional entries were challenged during the review process and were eventually rejected. The clerk’s office came up with 2,575 valid signature entries — 94 over the minimum threshold required by law.

“Therefore, I am required to call a Special Recall Election for the office of County Commissioner in District 2 for Tuesday, May 7, 2024,” Roebuck stated.

Ebel, who represents Holland Township and Park Township, is among several conservative commissioners backed by conservative political action committee Ottawa Impact who took office early this year.

The organizers behind the recall effort called Ebel and her Ottawa Impact counterparts “too extreme.”

“The recall election will be a referendum on Ottawa Impact,” Larry Jackson of Park Township, the treasurer for the Ottawa County Democrats, said in a statement last month. “The malicious actions of Lucy Ebel, Joe Moss and the other Ottawa Impact commissioners continue to cause harm to the citizens of Ottawa County.”

Jackson cited Ottawa Impact’s efforts to oust Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley, the board’s budget that decreased funding to the health department and “burning taxpayer money on expensive legal counsel.”

In his statement, Roebuck also addressed election fraud accusations leveled against him and his staff.

“All of our voters deserve the ability to trust their elections and the system of election administration that upholds them,” Roebuck stated. “I am committed to upholding my oath of office, above and beyond any personal political belief or agenda. That is what our entire team has endeavored to do throughout the recall process.”