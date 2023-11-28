OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is looking to fill a commissioner vacancy after Kyle Terpstra resigned earlier this month.

Terpstra submitted his resignation on Nov. 16. He represented District 6, which includes parts of Georgetown Township.

An undated photo of Kyle Terpstra. (Courtesy Ottawa County)

Applications can be found online or at the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office at 12220 Filmore Street in West Olive. Interested applicants must submit their applications by 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the board will vote to determine which candidates to interview. The interviews will be held at a 9:30 a.m. public meeting on Dec. 8.

The new commissioner will be appointed by Dec. 12. The term goes through Dec. 31, 2024.

Terpstra said his resignation resulted from “careful consideration and due to significant changes in my personal and professional life.”