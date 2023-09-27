OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A hearing has been scheduled for the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to discuss removing Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley from her job.

The commission’s special meeting is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the county administration building in West Olive, according to a notice signed by Board Chair Joe Moss and dated Tuesday.

Moss and other commissioners backed by conservative political action committee Ottawa Impact have been trying to fire Hambley since they took office in January. She filed a lawsuit to stop the ouster. The latest court direction says she may not be fired without cause, as required by state law.

The document announcing the Oct. 19 hearing lays out that alleged cause, arguing Hambley has demonstrated incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty.

The charges against her center around the recent battle over the health department’s budget for the upcoming year. The document says Hambley did not provide budget scenarios as requested and that she “made false claims” about the budgeting process and its effects, causing “confusion, anxiety, fear and panic.”

After being asked by county Administrator John Gibbs to create a budget limited to $2.5 million from the general fund, Hambley spoke publicly about how the dollar amount was not sufficient and released a document saying it would cause the Ottawa County Department of Public Health to close.

“Ms. Hambley knew that any request for proposed budgetary scenarios were not final or binding…” the notice of the hearing said in part. “Yet, instead of responding professionally and competently … Ms. Hambley ran to the media claiming that the Health Department may be shut down. Her actions incited fear and panic in the community.”

The charges in the document argue that Hambley acted “dishonestly” and “in bad faith,” during the budgeting process. The notice says that if Hambley had concerns about proposed funding, should have “worked towards a solution” with Gibbs but instead “attack(ed) and impugn(ed) his and the (board of commissioners’) motives.”

“While it is always acceptable to publicly criticize an officially proposed budget that has been presented to the Fiance Committee or the BOC, it is wholly inappropriate to present internal budgetary quesitons to the public as they are formal and/or finalized proposals and then stoke fear and panic based upon misrepresentations and misinterpretations of those internal and preliminary budgeting questions,” the document reads.

Hambley did not comment on hearing for her removal, instead pointing to the response her attorney sent to the county’s counsel.

The documents provided show David Kallman, the board’s attorney, emailed Hambley’s lawyer Sarah Howard Tuesday night to warn her about that the notice for the removal hearing was forthcoming.

“I wanted to reach out and see if there is any interest from your client to resolve all her disputes amicably with one global resolution where the parties can go their separate ways,” Kallman wrote.

The answer to that question was no:

“(Hambley) is not interested in a negotiated resolution of her case which would involve her resignation or her removal as Health Officer,” Howard replied in an email on Wednesday morning. “Accordingly, we intend to oppose the charges at the proceeding…”

Howard added that she objected to the county’s “unilateral selection” of a judge to preside over the hearing and said she wanted to speak with Kallman about how the hearing would work, including how testimony and exhibits would be presented and whether Hambley and Howard would be able to call their own witnesses.

Commissioners passed the county’s budget early Wednesday after an hourslong meeting. It allocated $4.3 million to the health department for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. Hambley had asked for $6.4 million.

In a Wednesday statement discussing the budget only, not the hearing for removal, Hambley reiterated that it “includes cuts to mandated health education, and nutrition and wellness programs, as well as a reduction in funding for one epidemiologist for disease surveillance.” She maintained that the board’s budget decisions “represent unlawful retaliation against me and the department.”

Moss got involved in county politics and formed Ottawa Impact after the Ottawa County health department shut down his kids’ school in October 2020 for ignoring mask mandates.

In January, commissioners moved to replace Hambley with Nathaniel Kelly, who works as a safety manager at a Grand Rapids heating and cooling system service and repair company and who has criticized COVID-19 mitigation measures like wearing masks and social distancing. Under state law, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services must approve the appointment of health officers. As of Wednesday, MDHHS had not received an application for Kelly, a spokesperson told News 8.