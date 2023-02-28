The building on James Street that houses the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. (January 2023)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The new conservative commissioners in Ottawa County will move Tuesday to revise a resolution from December that appointed the current health officer, the latest in their effort to get rid of her.

Adeline Hambley was appointed the administrative health officer by the previous board before the slate of Ottawa Impact-backed conservative candidates took office. The new board claims that the written resolution improperly left out that Hambley would only be appointed if approved by the board, though it was included verbally.

The conservative commissioners voted in their first meeting in January to replace Hambley with Nathaniel Kelly, who has criticized COVID-19 mitigation measures like wearing masks or social distancing.

Hambley has sued the conservative commissioners, saying they’re trying to fire her in violation of state law. Her attorneys argued the law prohibits firing a health officer without cause to prevent the health officer from doing their duties and that the commissioners have not provided cause.

She’s still in the role on an interim basis since Kelly’s appointment must be approved by the state health department.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. It will stream live on the county’s YouTube channel and on woodtv.com.