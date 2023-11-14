OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County commissioners could vote this morning on a settlement deal under which the county’s top health officer would resign, side-stepping a vote on firing her.

The Board of Commissioners meeting — an extension of the hearing for Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley’s removal — is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the County Administration Building in West Olive. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The board had been expected to vote on whether or not to fire Hambley last week, but members instead went into closed session for hours before ultimately voting to accept their lawyer’s recommendation regarding a settlement to Hambley’s lawsuit against them.

Citing sources, the Holland Sentinel reported last week the settlement would give Hambley $4 million to resign. The newspaper said the deal also called for the resignation of Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray, saying she would get a severance of one year’s pay of $125,000.

The board did not explain last week what the settlement would mean for the removal hearing, which has been unresolved for weeks. Hambley’s attorney said she would remain the health officer “until things are finalized.”

Conservative commissioners backed by political action committee Ottawa Impact voted in their first meeting in January to remove Hambley from her job and put her in an interim role. She sued, saying that was illegal. Commissioners countered that she was never properly appointed by their predecessors. The Michigan Court of Appeals finally ruled that Hambley was rightfully appointed, but also that the board could fire her if it could prove cause under state law.

A document signed by Ottawa Impact co-founder and Commission Chair Joe Moss previously laid out county leaders’ case for why Hambley should lose her job, alleging incompetence, neglect and misconduct in the way she handled and communicated to the press about the recent budgeting process.

The removal hearing got underway Oct. 24 and included two days of testimony in which Hambley’s lawyer tried to show her client was only concerned with ensuring her department could operate properly, saying Administrator John Gibbs tried to cut her out of the budgeting process.

Hambley testified she went to the media because her understanding was that the general fund dollars to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health would be limited to $2.5 million, which she said would cause it to close. Commissioners and Gibbs ultimately decided the health department would get about $4.8 million from the general fund. The health department’s total allocation for the fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, was less than the previous year.

Commissioners debated for a while after the second day of testimony, but held off voting so they would have more time to consider everything they heard. The following Monday, Oct. 30, they pushed the vote back another week. It was last Monday, Nov. 6, that they voted to accept the settlement recommendation.