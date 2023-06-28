GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County has introduced 11 legal kiosks to help residents file paperwork, pay fees and attend court hearings more conveniently, the county announced Wednesday.

The county said residents can use the kiosks to complete court forms, file documents, pay fees, fines and child support, conduct legal research, get help from the Legal Self-Help Center and attend court hearings virtually.

The 11 kiosks are dispersed throughout Ottawa County, with one in Hudsonville, one in Grand Haven, one in West Olive, one in Zeeland, one in Coopersville and six in Holland.

The kiosks are funded by a grant from Michigan State Police, as well as their host sites.

In a Wednesday release, Ottawa County said some residents do not have reliable access to technology, the internet and transportation. The legal kiosks are meant to help alleviate these barriers.

A map of the kiosks’ locations can be found online.