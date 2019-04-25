Ottawa Co. teen who had gun admits to stealing
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Ottawa High School student who brought a gun to school last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to petty theft, according to the Holland Sentinel.
In September, 17-year-old Davian Weston brought a gun to school, causing a lockdown on campus after students reported it to school administrators, police say.
The day before the school incident, Weston stole pepper spray from a store. As part of a plea deal, Weston pleaded guilty Wednesday to the misdemeanor count. A judge sentenced Weston to 93 days in jail, but was credited 93 days for time served, the Sentinel reports.
Earlier this month, Weston pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen handgun and carrying a concealed weapon — both felonies — and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a gun on school property. He will face sentencing for those charges May 13.
