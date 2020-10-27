Ottawa Co. scoffs at religious defense as school denies COVID-19 spread

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday court filings show the Ottawa County Department of Public Health and Libertas Christian School disagree about when a teacher developed COVID-19 symptoms and therefore when that person may have been contagious.

The health department last week shut down the school near Hudsonville, arguing it wasn’t implementing appropriate coronavirus mitigation practices and that it wasn’t giving information needed to conduct contact tracing after two teachers contracted the virus. The school had already filed a federal lawsuit against the county and state health officials over coronavirus mandates.

The county says one of the teachers infected was in the classroom the same day symptoms appeared. The school disputes that, saying symptoms weren’t visible until two days later and the teacher therefore wasn’t contagious when in the classroom.

The other teacher, the county claims, refused to identify his employer as the school. It says it only learned that out after getting an anonymous call.

The health department also notes Libertas didn’t quarantine either of the classes the infected teachers taught and won’t turn over the names of students for contract tracing. The school argues it has no obligation to do so. It also says none of its students have contracted the virus.

The county also takes issue with Libertas allowing students to appear in school unmasked if their parents sign a waiver, saying that’s not a good faith interpretation of orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The county claims that despite Libertas’ arguments to the contrary, it’s a school, not a place of worship and that it should therefore be following the same rules as every public and private school in the region.

But the school says by shutting it down, the county has caused its teachers, students and parents to be shunned “like lepers” and is trampling on its right to run its school as it sees fit.