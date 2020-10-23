Ottawa Co. school ordered to stop ‘willful failure’ amid COVID outbreak

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health says it has issued a final cease-and-desist order to a Hudsonville-area Christian school, arguing it is refusing to require the use of face masks or practice social distancing amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

The health department also accuses Libertas Christian School of “willful failure” to notify those who may have been exposed to coronavirus and not requiring students and staff to follow mandates from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, including quarantining.

The health department says it tried repeatedly to partner with the school to contain the virus, but was forced to take legal action because of the school’s inaction. OCDPH Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky said several people who are afraid and concerned about practices at the school have also reached out to the health department.

“We hear those voices and take seriously our duty to protect our community,” Stefanovsky stated in a Friday news release.

The health department would not specify to News 8 Friday exactly how many cases are believed to be associated with the school, saying the information should be available on the state’s coronavirus website Monday, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updates data on outbreaks at K-12 schools and universities.

The health department has declined to elaborate on the situation “due to pending litigations.”

Libertas on Sunday filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, MDHHS Director Robert Gordon and OCDPH Deputy Health Administrator Marcia Mansaray over orders regarding how to respond to the pandemic. The school asked the court to prohibit enforcement of the state orders.

The school also alleges the defendants “have violated the constitutional rights of Libertas, its students, their families, and their teachers through a patter of threats and intimidation.” It said OCDPH dated its first cease-and-desist Oct. 6 but did not deliver it to the school until Oct. 15.

“Defendants have sought to restrict the Constitutional rights of Libertas, and thereby its teachers,

its students, and their families, to associate, to educate its students in the manner chosen by the

students’ families, and to express and practice religious beliefs,” the suit reads in part.

In its suit, the school claims “not one student at Libertas has fallen ill or tested positive for Coronavirus.”

The final cease-and-desist was issued Thursday. News 8 reached out to Libertas Friday morning and left a message, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on News 8 at noon and woodtv.com throughout the day.