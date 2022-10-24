GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews from the Ottawa County Road Commission are making changes to two key intersections across the county in the name of safety.

The intersections of 152nd Avenue and Quincy Street in Park Township and 72nd Avenue and Quincy Street in Zeeland Township will be converted to four-way stops because of a high number of crashes.

Three people were injured in a crash at 72nd and Quincy in May after a driver pulled into the intersection after stopping. And a 75-year-old woman was hospitalized in December 2021 after hitting a slick spot on Quincy Street near 152nd and veering off the road.

Barring any inclement weather, the stop signs at 72nd Avenue and Quincy Street will be installed Monday and the stop signs at 152nd Avenue and Quincy Street will be installed Tuesday.