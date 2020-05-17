Ottawa Co. residents without power

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 2,600 people are without power in Holland Sunday afternoon because of birds, Consumers Energy said.

According to the Consumers Energy map, the outage was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning and is affecting over 2,600 people in the Ottawa County area. The estimated time power will be restored is around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Consumers Energy said.

A spokesperson for the company said birds were in the sub station and that ultimately caused the outage.