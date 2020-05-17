Closings & Delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Ottawa Co. residents without power

Ottawa County
Posted: / Updated:

Ottawa Co. power outage
5/17/2020

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 2,600 people are without power in Holland Sunday afternoon because of birds, Consumers Energy said.

According to the Consumers Energy map, the outage was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning and is affecting over 2,600 people in the Ottawa County area. The estimated time power will be restored is around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Consumers Energy said.

A spokesperson for the company said birds were in the sub station and that ultimately caused the outage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 