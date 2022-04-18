GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Public Defender Office will hold an event later this month for people hoping to clear their criminal records.

The expungement clinic will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Grand Haven Courthouse, located at 414 Washington Avenue.

The event will allow participants to receive conviction records, be fingerprinted, complete required paperwork and schedule a court date.

“In Ottawa County, we understand that some residents have made mistakes in their pasts, have served their sentences, and are on roads to better lives. Criminal records can put obstacles in those paths for those residents and their families. We want to ease that burden so these residents can more easily find jobs, housing and other opportunities for better futures,” assistant public defender Patrick Kolehouse said in a news release.

Those interested in attending are asked to fill out a pre-registration form online to determine if they are eligible for expungement.

Do not expect your record to be cleared at the event. The Ottawa County Public Defender Office notes that the expungement process takes several months to complete.