GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney Lee Fisher says he won’t seek reelection next year.

Fisher, who has worked in the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for 32 years, made the announcement Tuesday, saying he wanted to give other candidates sufficient time to announce and organize their campaigns.

“I have decided to not seek re-election so that I can spend more time with my

family, traveling, and pursuing other interests, both personal and professional,” he said in a statement. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Ottawa County.”

Fisher said he would finish his current term, which ends Jan. 1, 2025.

The prosecutor has worked on thousands of felony cases, including a 2018 cold case conviction for a 2007 murder in which the victim’s body was found in a blueberry field.