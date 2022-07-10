GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re not registered to vote and haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a chance to do both at upcoming events happening this week in Ottawa County.

The Momentum Center is collaborating with the Ottawa County Clerk’s office and the Ottawa County Department of Public Health to provide voter registration, free COVID-19 vaccinations and a town hall at their Grand Haven and Holland locations this month.

Schedule:

Holland: Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. p.m. at 345 W. 14th St .

. Grand Haven: Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 714 Columbus Ave.

The Anti Racism Task Force will attend the event that’s happening in Grand Haven. The community will be able to meet the team, ask questions about their work and engage in conversations about equity and justice.

“These events will provide needed opportunities for individuals with critical services including registering to vote, receiving vaccinations and a chance to meet one another in a stigma-free space,” Barbara Lee VanHorrsen said. “The offerings support the health of our community at a time when it’s much needed.”

