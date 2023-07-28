FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working on turning Ottawa Sands in Ferrysburg into a public park with a campground.

Ottawa County had its eye on the 345-acre property for a while, Curt TerHaar, the coordinator of park planning and development for Ottawa County Parks, said. It sits along the Grand River and surrounds an inland lake, situated next to North Ottawa Dunes on North Shore Drive.

Now, with the help of a grant from the Bill and Bea Idema Family Foundation, the county is installing the Idema Explorers Camp. The camp will have six yurts, treehouses and space for tents.

Yurts under construction at Ottawa Sands. (July 28, 2023)

“We’ve been looking for great ways to get people out here and to be able to enjoy the site,” TerHaar said. “So our first phase includes … Idema Explorers Camp, which will provide unique overnight experiences at this park, including yurts, treehouses and tent camping. And we’re also looking at providing other amenities for park visitors, including a paved walkway around our lake here and modern restrooms.”

A bathroom is under construction at Ottawa Sands. (July 28, 2023)

He said the camp will give people an unusual way to enjoy the park. A short walk will bring people up to a good view of the Grand River. A kayak launch will sit along the riverbank.

“One of the things that we liked about this site is that it’s on the Grand River because we’ve been developing what we call the Grand River Greenway, which is a series of parks and open spaces along the Grand River,” TerHaar said, explaining the spots are connected with a land and water trail. “So this is a key ending point if you’re coming from Grand Rapids. Either biking or hiking or paddling, we think this would be a great place to end your trip.”

The lake at Ottawa Sands. (July 28, 2023)

Once the first phase of the park is complete, the county will look toward the next steps of developing Ottawa Sands.

“We’re looking at other ways to get people to enjoy the natural features that are here,” TerHaar said.

He said they’re looking into options like a facility to host events or amenities for swimming or kayaking on the lake.

“Ottawa County Parks exists to provide experiences of outdoors and nature,” he said. “We know that’s good for people in terms of exercise and in terms of mental health. So this is just one more way we can provide that for our residents and visitors.”