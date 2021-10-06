Reward offered for information on suspected arson at Grose Park

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are offering a reward for information that leads to a successful prosecution in a suspected arson at an Ottawa County park.

The fire happened on Sept. 14 at a maintenance building at Grose Park. Both the building and everything inside was a total loss, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release.

It said the bathrooms at Grose Park were also severely damaged, but it said the damages were unrelated to the fire.

The damages to the bathroom, the maintenance building and everything inside is estimated to be at least $300,000, officials say. They say a maintenance truck, several lawn tractors, power equipment and tools were included in the loss.

A photo after the fire at Grose Park on Sept. 14, 2021. (courtesy Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

A photo of the damage. (courtesy Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

A photo after the fire at Grose Park on Sept. 14, 2021. (courtesy Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says the fire “remains highly suspicious,” and that it is waiting on laboratory results to help determine the cause.

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of a suspect or suspects involved in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or mosotips.com.