Ottawa Co. mom pleads guilty in baby’s bathtub drowning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland Township woman charged in the bathtub drowning of her 8-month-old son has pleaded guilty.

Angel Hull entered her plea in a Grand Haven courtroom Wednesday. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in connection to the Oct. 22 death of Sebastian Hull.

Authorities found the infant unconscious and not breathing at a Zeeland Township home on Hillcrest Way, off Riley Street. They tried to revive the baby, but he died at the scene.

Authorities say it appears Sebastian was left alone in the bathtub for an extended period of time, and when Hull went to check on the baby after 15-20 minutes, she found him floating in the water.

An autopsy confirmed the child died from drowning.

Hull is expected back in court for sentencing July 19. She faces up to 15 years on the manslaughter charge and a maximum of 10 years for the abuse charge.