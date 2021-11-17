Ottawa Co. man pleads guilty to embezzling from union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a union representing letter carriers.

In a plea agreement filed Tuesday, Kenneth Paul Baumgarner pleaded guilty to embezzling $6,600 from the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 1147 while he was its president and treasurer between April of 2018 and April of 2019.

Baumgarner faces a maximum of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He has repaid the $6,600, according to the plea deal.

He will also be prohibited from serving as an officer of a labor organization for 13 years.

