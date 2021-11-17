Ottawa Co. man indicted on child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man faces federal charges for allegedly taking explicit photos and videos of children.

Justin Waldron was indicated on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, federal court documents how.

Federal investigators allege he used a cellphone to take the inappropriate photos and videos of a 13-year-old girl in February and March of 2020. He also allegedly took explicit photos of a 3-year-old in July 2020.

The indictment documents do not indicate how Waldron knew his victims, nor do they say what prompted authorities to start investigating him.

