Man guilty of manslaughter in wife’s 2019 death

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has convicted a Coopersville-area man in the shooting death of his wife in 2019, records show.

The jury on Thursday found Jaron Chatman guilty of involuntary manslaughter and felony firearms.

On Oct. 21, 2019, Emily Chatman was shot in the head by her husband at a home in Polktown Township. She died about two weeks later, authorities said.

About a year before the shooting, court records reveal that the mom of three filed for a protective order against her husband but was denied.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the three children were home at the time of the incident.

Chatman has sentencing set for July 26.