Ottawa Co. man found guilty in shooting death of neighbor

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Wendell Earl Popejoy's mug shot.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) – A jury has found an Ottawa County man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbor.

Wendell Popejoy previously confessed to shooting Sheila Bonge, 59, in the back of the head while she was snowblowing on her Crockery Township property on Dec. 26, 2017.

During Popejoy’s trial in Ottawa County Circuit Court, Ottawa County Prosecutor Ron Frantz said Bonge’s naked body was found two days later on Popejoy’s property.

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Photo: An undated courtesy photo of Sheila Bonge. (Courtesy Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)

Popejoy’s defense attorney said Bonge was known to be a bully and a bad neighbor and his client “simply snapped” when he saw her blowing snow onto a neighbor’s property.

Part of Popejoy’s confession was read during the trial.

“I went out there, got behind her and shot her. I guess it was a cold act. ... I’m not really sorry she’s gone," he wrote in the confession.

24 Hour News 8’s Heather Walker was in court on Monday for the verdict. Check back for updates and tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 for the latest.