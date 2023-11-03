GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man is facing child pornography charges following a Michigan State Police investigation into his online activities.

Robert Bruce Kelly, 75, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 58th District Court on Thursday.

Investigators alleged Kelly was searching, viewing and downloading files of child pornography on the internet, according to state police.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org.

Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.