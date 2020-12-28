Ottawa Co. leaders to host town hall on racism

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Community leaders in Ottawa County will get together Monday night for a virtual town hall on racism.

Ottawa County’s Anti-Racism Task Force is hosting it with the goal of raising awareness about how racism impacts our educational system.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. through Zoom. It will include presentations, a Q&A session and group break outs for community conversations.

This discussion is part of a year-long series to bring people closer together.

Organizers say they want to make people more aware of issues that impact people of color every day.

“What we’ve done is create sort of a model minority model within schooling, to where non-whites have to assimilate to a dominate white way in order to achieve legal prosperity, jobs, you name it,” said Calvin Terrell, the owner of the Social Centric Institute.

“We can further our process, what we’ve heard and other questions about our experience with the education system and what we can do to make an impact,” said Barbara Lee VanHorssen with the Momentum Center.

Part two of this discussion will take place on Jan. 25 and will include student panelists.

You can register to attend Monday’s meeting online.