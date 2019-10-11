Deputies: 1 killed in Ottawa County crash

An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office vehicle near a crash scene at Byron Rd. and 24 Ave. in Jamestown Township on Oct. 11, 2019.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Ottawa County Friday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers told News 8 that it happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Byron Road and 24th Avenue in Jamestown Township, south of Hudsonville.

The intersection is closed as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on scene told News 8 that a person was killed in the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.