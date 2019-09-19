Ottawa Co. health officials warn about scam calls

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health are warning folks about scammers using their phone numbers.

The scammers claim to be from the county health department or Medicare/Medicaid. In both instances, the caller asks for personal information, the department said.

Officials warn the department’s number show up on caller ID, but the caller is actually a scammer.

The department says people should hang up if a caller asks for confidential information like account numbers, social security numbers, mother’s maiden name or passwords.