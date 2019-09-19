Ottawa Co. health officials warn about scam calls

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic cellphone_1521080270565.jpg.jpg

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health are warning folks about scammers using their phone numbers.

The scammers claim to be from the county health department or Medicare/Medicaid. In both instances, the caller asks for personal information, the department said.

Officials warn the department’s number show up on caller ID, but the caller is actually a scammer.

The department says people should hang up if a caller asks for confidential information like account numbers, social security numbers, mother’s maiden name or passwords.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 