Ottawa Co. health department: Impostor spoofing agency

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa Department of Public Health is warning people about an impersonator trying to phish for personal information during phone calls.

The county says the scammer is spoofing the health department’s phone number, making it look like the incoming call is from their agency. Once the potential victim picks up, the caller pretends to be from the health department or from Medicare or Medicaid and asks for the victim’s personal information.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health says if you get the call, hang up immediately and never give out confidential information, including account numbers, Social Security numbers, or your mother’s maiden name.