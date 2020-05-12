Ottawa Co. granted $300,000 in brownfield redevelopment

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 16: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) logo is displayed on a door at its headquarters on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for 2018 seeks to cut the EPA’s budget by 31 percent from $8.1 billion to $5.7 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County has been awarded a $300,000 grant to assist in the redevelopment of brownfield properties, the county announced.

The grant, awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will be used to assess and create cleanup plans for industrial properties that may have gone unused or could be contaminated.

The county says redeveloping these properties can help:

Return properties to tax rolls

Attract developers to brownfield sites while helping with costs, creating jobs and investment

Increase values of surrounding properties

Reusing sites with existing infrastructure

Clean contamination in the environment

“With this award from the USEPA for brownfield site assessment, we will be able to leverage private investment and other incentives to cleanup brownfield sites and get them back into productive use,” said Al Vanderberg with the Ottawa County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

In 2013, Ottawa County received a $400,000 grant from the USEPA and assisted 34 projects.

More information on the redevelopment project can be found by contacting the Ottawa County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority at 616.738.4852, emailing plan@miottawa.org or visiting the county’s website.