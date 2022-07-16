HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Republican Party Executive Committee has passed a motion to censure any GOP elected official or Republican candidate who encourages Democrats to vote in the Republican primary.

Following the passage of the motion, the party announced Friday that several candidates running for the Ottawa County commission are now censured:

Matt Fenske

Roger Bergman

Al Dannenberg

Greg DeJong

Randy Meppelink

Phil Kuyers

The committee said it took action because of claims that several sitting members of the county commission have been publicly embracing Democratic interference in the Republican primary.

The committee said the censures were made to ensure the integrity of the upcoming election.

On Saturday, the six candidates that were censured released the following statement: