Ottawa Co. family grateful for 104-year-old grandma

MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — A family in Marne has a lot to be thankful for this year: their 104-year-old matriarch is still able to celebrate the holiday with them.

Rose Kanoza spent decades cooking Polish favorites for her family on Thanksgiving.

Now that she crossed the century mark, the recipes have been passed down to her kids and grandkids and she gets to spend the day sitting among visitors.

Her granddaughter, Nadine Ferris, hosted the family Thursday.

“A complete blessing,” Ferris said. “Every milestone, every birthday, holiday, we just make sure we are together as a family and just keep cherishing these.”

Kanoza gave birth to two sets of twins. The first twins were born in June 1943. About six weeks later, her late husband, Alex, was drafted and ultimately spent nearly two years at sea.

Throughout her life, Grandma Rose has been a devout caregiver.

“She has pretty much raised all of us,” Ferris explained. “She’s just the strong bond. She’s like the anchor, that whenever someone might need something, to calm down, we would just go to grandma’s and she’d just get us a plate of chips and some Faygo pop, and we are all good to go.”

Kanoza will turn 105-years-old at the end of January. Just as she did Thursday, ensuring her hair is done will be a priority for the great-great-grandmother.