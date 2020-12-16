Ottawa Co. election audits validating accuracy, security

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — Election officials continue to cross T’s and dot I’s with post-election audits across the state.

Ottawa County is at the halfway mark of auditing 10 precincts in the county.

“Of the five that we have completed, we’re at a 100% rate,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck told News 8 Wednesday. “So, 100% of the ballots have applications for them, and the totals on the machine count match 100% what we have found in the hand audit. So that’s a very encouraging number. It’s obviously reassuring for us to see that, and we want our voters and our public to be aware of that as well.”

Roebuck’s office has promoted the audits on social media, offered a live stream each day on YouTube and gone live on Facebook to explain the process — negating any attempt to argue the process hasn’t been transparent.

An emphasis on clarity has been a priority for counties this entire election season. Still, educational campaigns, increased social media promotion and public events leading up to Election Day have not shielded officials like Roebuck from fielding questions related to misinformation.

“They have the right, and really a responsibility, to hold us accountable in election administration and how we’re doing our job, but I really believe too that people who are propagating misinformation need to be responsible,” Roebuck explained. “Our leadership really needs to be responsible with what information we are disseminating, and that information needs to be vetted, and we can do that appropriately through these processes that are happening right behind me.”

The audit process is scheduled to continue through the rest of the week.

You can find more information, including a link to the daily YouTube stream, on the Ottawa County Clerk Facebook page.

Roebuck is also planning to take place in a telephone town hall hosted by U.S. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, Wednesday night beginning shortly after 6:30 p.m.