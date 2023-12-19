OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County deputy is out of the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on icy roads Monday night.

The deputy, a 34-year-old from West Olive, has served with the sheriff’s office for the last 16 months. He has four total years of experience in law enforcement, Capt. Jake Sparks confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday.

“Those guys are out there every day putting themselves in harm’s way, whether it’s responding to a violent call, or a traffic crash or directing traffic,” Sparks said. “It’s inherent in the job.”

The situation began around 9 p.m. Monday when a semi going south on US-31 couldn’t stop for a red light because of the bad weather. The semi crashed into an eastbound vehicle on Port Sheldon Street and then crossed the median, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on. The crash forced the semi to turn over, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then closed both lanes of US-31 between Port Sheldon Road and Bingham Street.

While the deputy was redirecting traffic, the sheriff’s office said a 42-year-old man from Grand Haven couldn’t stop in the icy conditions and crashed into the deputy.

The deputy saw the vehicle coming and was able to move slightly to lessen the impact. While Sparks said that likely helped the deputy avoid a serious injury, the vehicle still hit him hard.

“It actually carried him onto the hood of the vehicle and then he fell off,” Sparks said. “Very dangerous situation.”

The deputy was taken to the hospital for an injury to the lower part of his leg, Sparks said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“Very fortunate we avoided very serious injuries here,” Sparks said.

In fact, as soon as the deputy got out of the hospital, he finished the rest of his shift.

“I think it speaks a lot to the mindset of the deputies: there’s work to be done,” Sparks said.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health says nationwide, motor vehicle incidents are the leading cause of death of law enforcement in the line of duty. From 2011 to 2020, 454 officers died in crashes.

Since it was dark out and there was poor visibility, the sheriff’s office said the deputy turned on the emergency lights on his patrol car, wore a reflective traffic vest and used a flashlight. While the deputy took those precautions, the risk remains for first responders in those situations.

“Even conducting a traffic stop has a lot of risk involved in it as well,” Sparks said.

Deputies are also told to be aware of their surroundings and focus on how their vehicle is positioned in proximity to the crash, Sparks said.

The crash into the deputy happened a “ways away” from the initial scene, Sparks said.

“Typically on a major scene like this, we’ll back traffic enforcement off to give drivers a warning and a fair chance to see it and be able to slow down,” Sparks said.

Sparks said that protecting first responders in the line of duty starts with drivers being careful in rough conditions.

“The No. 1 issue in all these crashes is speed,” Sparks said.

“The only thing that can bring your vehicle to a stop more quickly is traveling at a slower speed to begin with,” he continued. “Anytime you see emergency flashers, please, I would encourage all the motorists to slow down. It’s not worth rushing to get somewhere fast.”

While the Grand Haven man wasn’t necessarily going above the speed limit, Sparks said it was still too fast during that inclement weather.

“Even if the posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour, in the middle of a driving snowstorm or rain storm or heavy fog, that posted speed limit is no longer in effect,” he said. “You have to be able to drive your vehicle at a safe speed to control it.”

The investigation is ongoing into the crashes and as to whether the Grand Haven man will face any charges for hitting the deputy.

Sparks said that a deputy’s job often involves going into dangerous situations, and “they know the risk they’re taking.”

“I appreciate and respect all law enforcement and first responders that are out there doing their job so other people can be home sleeping soundly and trying to travel and get their commute over safely,” Sparks said.