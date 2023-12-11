GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Ottawa County will be on high alert for drunk drivers during the holidays.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement period between Dec. 15 and Jan. 1. The campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s efforts to decrease impaired driving during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Deputies will be on the lookout for drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher in Michigan. Drivers can be arrested regardless of their BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.

Citing the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, the sheriff’s office said around 40% of fatalities involved either alcohol or drugs last year.