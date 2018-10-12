Ottawa Co. deputies: Man steals 2 cars, crashes 1

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a rollover crash Friday morning led them to a suspected car thief.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, Ottawa County deputies were called to the scene of a rollover crash on 120th Avenue south of Fillmore Street in Olive Township.

Investigators determined the wrecked car had been stolen late Thursday night.

The driver, a 39-year-old Holland Township man, ran through a field to a nearby home, where he stole a second car, authorities said.

Deputies used OnStar to track the second vehicle to Chicago Drive in Zeeland. The driver continued onto 48th Avenue, ditching the car at Perry Street.

The suspect tried to escape through anther field, but deputies caught up with him. Deputies said the fugitive had a gun, but was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered during the first crash.

Investigators are withholding his name until he’s formally charged in the case.